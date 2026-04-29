BJP seeks clarity over alleged Rs 10,000 crore treasury scam in Jharkhand; demands CBI, ED probe

RANCHI: Alleging a cover-up by the Jharkhand government in the treasury scam, the BJP has demanded clarity over the missing Rs 10,000 crore from the state treasury.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo, speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Tuesday, asked whether the missing Rs 10,000 crore is linked to the alleged scam and urged the government to explain where the money has gone.

Shah Deo alleged that despite the issue being widely reported in the media, the government has not taken any concrete action. Instead, it has continued to set up “one committee after another” and “one SIT after another”, which he claimed is merely a tactic to delay the investigation.

According to Shah Deo, an initial inquiry by a committee led by Finance Department Deputy Secretary Jyoti Jha found serious irregularities during a visit to Bokaro, but the report was allegedly suppressed. He also referred to reports that Rs 16 crore was withdrawn in the name of the Bokaro SP, raising further concerns.