Centre bans forced sale of nano fertilisers with subsidised farm product

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has issued a notification prohibiting the forced sale of nano fertilisers, stating that they cannot be bundled with other fertilisers or agricultural products for sale to farmers.

The decision comes after reports of illegal practices in which unnecessary and ineffective agricultural products were being sold along with subsidised fertilisers. Such bundling increased the financial burden on farmers already facing difficulties due to the fertiliser crisis worsened by the conflict in Iran and predictions of low rainfall.

Nano urea, a liquid form of urea fertiliser, provides essential nitrogen to plants, which is necessary for producing amino acids, pigments, enzymes and genetic material.

However, the effectiveness of nano urea has come under scrutiny, especially over claims that a 500 ml bottle of nano urea is equal to 45 kg of neem-coated granular urea.

The notification also specifies manufacturing standards for nano fertilisers produced by different companies. Nano Di Ammonium Phosphate (liquid) is produced by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Coromandel International Limited, while Nano Urea (liquid) is manufactured by Ray Nano Sciences and Research Centre.