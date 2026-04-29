Centre bans forced sale of nano fertilisers with subsidised farm product

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has issued a notification prohibiting the forced sale of nano fertilisers, stating that they cannot be bundled with other fertilisers or agricultural products for sale to farmers.
The decision comes after reports of illegal practices in which unnecessary and ineffective agricultural products were being sold along with subsidised fertilisers. Such bundling increased the financial burden on farmers already facing difficulties due to the fertiliser crisis worsened by the conflict in Iran and predictions of low rainfall.
Nano urea, a liquid form of urea fertiliser, provides essential nitrogen to plants, which is necessary for producing amino acids, pigments, enzymes and genetic material.
However, the effectiveness of nano urea has come under scrutiny, especially over claims that a 500 ml bottle of nano urea is equal to 45 kg of neem-coated granular urea.
The notification also specifies manufacturing standards for nano fertilisers produced by different companies. Nano Di Ammonium Phosphate (liquid) is produced by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Coromandel International Limited, while Nano Urea (liquid) is manufactured by Ray Nano Sciences and Research Centre.
Manufacturers have been directed to provide clear information about their products and conduct demonstrations at Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
The notification makes it mandatory for manufacturers to print on the label of nano fertiliser containers, or include in a leaflet packed with the product, details such as the recommended dosage for different crops, the correct growth stages for application and the method of use.
Manufacturers must also ensure that farmers are given demonstrations on the benefits of nano fertilisers at various Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
This is not the first time the government has acted against illegal bundling of agricultural products. In November 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had issued a letter stating that tagging products with centrally subsidised fertilisers is illegal as it raises fertiliser costs and worsens farmers’ difficulties.
Recently, fertiliser, seed and pesticide traders in Karnal district of Haryana observed a one-day strike against the practice. They demanded action against wholesale dealers and fertiliser companies that pressure traders and retailers to sell unwanted agricultural products along with subsidised fertilisers such as urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).
Former scientists, including Dr. Virender Singh Lather, former Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, have also urged authorities to act against the widespread illegal practice of bundling ineffective products with subsidised fertilisers by traders and companies like IFFCO and KRIBHCO.