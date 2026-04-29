Clean chit to Pakistan: Congress slams Rajnath Singh for saying terror has 'no nationality' at SCO

The Congress on Wednesday accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of giving a “shameful clean chit” to Pakistan during his remarks at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek, calling his statements “anti-national.”

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the minister’s comments reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach of “appeasement” towards the United States and “calibrated capitulation” to China.

Sharing a video clip of Singh’s address, Ramesh quoted him saying, “We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. No grievance, real or supposed, can become an excuse for terrorism and humanitarian loss.”

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Yesterday, the Defence Minister, obviously with the approval of and at the instance of the Prime Minister, gave a shameful clean chit to Pakistan while speaking in Bishkek.”