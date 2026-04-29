Clean chit to Pakistan: Congress slams Rajnath Singh for saying terror has 'no nationality' at SCO

The Congress on Wednesday accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of giving a “shameful clean chit” to Pakistan during his remarks at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek, calling his statements “anti-national.”
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the minister’s comments reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach of “appeasement” towards the United States and “calibrated capitulation” to China.
Sharing a video clip of Singh’s address, Ramesh quoted him saying, “We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. No grievance, real or supposed, can become an excuse for terrorism and humanitarian loss.”
In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Yesterday, the Defence Minister, obviously with the approval of and at the instance of the Prime Minister, gave a shameful clean chit to Pakistan while speaking in Bishkek.”
He further questioned Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism, asking, “Is Pakistan not the epicentre of terrorism?”
“Are there no terrorist camps in Pakistan with India as their target? Is there no ideological anti-India indoctrination in Pakistan? Were not the Mumbai and Pahalgam terror attacks masterminded and executed by terrorists from Pakistan?” Ramesh asked.
He added, “Clearly this new stance in relation to Pakistan is all part of the PM's policy of appeasement of the US and calibrated capitulation to China.”
Ramesh also said, “The Defence Minister's shocking statements are as anti-national as the PM's bizarre clean chit to China on June 19, 2020.”
Earlier, speaking at the SCO conclave in Bishkek, Rajnath Singh had said Operation Sindoor reflected India’s resolve that “terror epicentres” are no longer immune to “justifiable punishment.”
He also urged member nations to remain vigilant against “state-sponsored” cross-border terrorism and warned against any “double standards” in tackling the threat.
(With inputs from PTI)