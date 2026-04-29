Congress demands all-party meeting on women’s reservation bill, raps govt

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push for the women’s quota bill, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting to discuss how the law can be implemented with the existing strength of the Lok Sabha from 2029 onwards.

The government’s push to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 to advance the women’s quota was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, as it failed to secure the two-thirds majority as the Constitution Amendment Bill required 352 votes in the House of 528 members. While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it.

Taking aim at the government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that it is now time for PM Narendra Modi to make amends for “using India’s women” to drive through his personal political agenda.

In a post on ‘X’, Ramesh said that now that the poll campaign is over and his “mischievous” move to ram through a “diabolical” delimitation of the Lok Sabha has failed because of Opposition unity, it is time for the PM to do what the Opposition has been consistently demanding since mid-March 2026.