Exit polls signal continuity in Bengal and Assam, fragmentation in Tamil Nadu, uncertainty lingers

Exit polls released on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, following the conclusion of voting across key states have offered an early indication of electoral trends, with attention centred on West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where politically significant contests have unfolded.

The Axis My India exit poll indicates a strong showing for incumbent forces in several key states, with the Trinamool Congress projected to secure around 190 seats in West Bengal, well ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party at about 90, pointing to a clear majority. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance is estimated to win roughly 175 seats, comfortably surpassing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance at around 55, suggesting a strong return to power.

In Assam, exit poll points to a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Assam, indicating that the ruling coalition is likely to retain power for a third straight term. The NDA is projected to win around 88 to 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark, suggesting sustained voter support for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the incumbent government. In comparison, the Indian National Congress-led opposition alliance is expected to trail with an estimated 24 to 36 seats, reflecting a relatively weaker electoral position. The projections point to a largely one-sided contest shaped by factors such as governance perception, organisational strength and vote consolidation in favour of the ruling alliance, although the final outcome will be confirmed only after the official counting of votes.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front is projected to edge ahead with about 78 seats compared to the United Democratic Front at 62, indicating a relatively close contest but with an advantage for the incumbent bloc. Meanwhile, in Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance led by All India N.R. Congress is projected to secure around 18 seats, marginally ahead of the Congress–DMK alliance at about 12, pointing to a tight but favourable outcome for the NDA.