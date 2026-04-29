India, Armenia discuss joint military hardware development and deeper defence ties

NEW DELHI: India and Armenia this week took another major step in their expanding defence relationship, with Armenia’s first Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Edvard Asryan holding high-level talks with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The discussions focused on joint military hardware development, force modernisation and deeper strategic cooperation.
In a statement, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said both sides explored “avenues for joint ventures in the development of military hardware”, indicating a move beyond the traditional buyer-seller framework towards co-development and local manufacturing partnerships.
Armenia is understood to be exploring options to produce or integrate select Indian-origin defence systems domestically as part of its broader military-industrial modernisation.
The talks also come amid advanced cost negotiations for Armenia’s acquisition of India’s indigenous Pralay tactical surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile system, as Yerevan seeks to strengthen deterrence against Azerbaijan’s long-range precision strike capabilities, including Israeli-origin LORA missiles.
Sources said any deal would have to comply with India’s Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) export control framework and Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)-linked thresholds, under which export variants are calibrated to meet international obligations.
If finalised, the agreement would mark a major expansion in bilateral defence ties from existing artillery, air defence and surveillance cooperation into the strategic strike domain, and would rank among India’s most significant high-end missile export breakthroughs.
Sources further said that Lt Gen Asryan’s separate talks with Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh focused on layered air defence architecture, fighter capability enhancement and protection against drone and missile threats.
Broader force modernisation requirements were also discussed, with Armenia understood to be considering India’s Astra MK1 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and possible upgrades for its Su-30SM fleet.
Armenia has emerged as one of the biggest foreign buyers of Indian defence systems, with contracts estimated at over 1.5 billion dollars. The total value is expected to rise further as additional orders are negotiated.
Armenia has procured complete spares and components from India, including Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash surface-to-air missile systems, Swathi weapon locating radars, anti-drone platforms, missiles, rockets, ammunition and associated support equipment.
The visit also follows Gen Anil Chauhan’s trip to Armenia in February this year, the first known official visit by an Indian CDS, underlining continued momentum in bilateral defence engagement.