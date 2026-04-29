India, Armenia discuss joint military hardware development and deeper defence ties

NEW DELHI: India and Armenia this week took another major step in their expanding defence relationship, with Armenia’s first Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Edvard Asryan holding high-level talks with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The discussions focused on joint military hardware development, force modernisation and deeper strategic cooperation.

In a statement, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said both sides explored “avenues for joint ventures in the development of military hardware”, indicating a move beyond the traditional buyer-seller framework towards co-development and local manufacturing partnerships.

Armenia is understood to be exploring options to produce or integrate select Indian-origin defence systems domestically as part of its broader military-industrial modernisation.

The talks also come amid advanced cost negotiations for Armenia’s acquisition of India’s indigenous Pralay tactical surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile system, as Yerevan seeks to strengthen deterrence against Azerbaijan’s long-range precision strike capabilities, including Israeli-origin LORA missiles.