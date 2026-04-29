India successfully conducts maiden salvo launch of indigenous naval anti-ship missile

NEW DELHI: India’s indigenous maritime strike programme achieved a major milestone on Wednesday as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully carried out the maiden salvo launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR).

Two missiles were fired in quick succession from a Sea King helicopter off the Odisha coast over the Bay of Bengal from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

The trial marked the first salvo launch of an advanced indigenous air-launched anti-ship missile system and validated a capability considered critical for real-world naval strike operations.

In a statement, the government said all test objectives were fully met, with performance data captured through radar, electro-optical systems and telemetry.

It added that “along with proving the salvo launch capability, the missiles demonstrated the waterline hit capability,” a strike profile designed to target a ship’s hull at or near the waterline to maximise flooding, structural damage and mission-kill potential.