Kargil emerges as largest Ladakh district with 80 villages as new map sparks debate

SRINAGAR: Two days after the sanctioning of five new districts for Ladakh by Lt Governor V K Saxena, taking the total number of districts in the cold desert region to seven, Muslim majority Kargil district has emerged as the largest district with 80 revenue villages.

In contrast, Buddhist majority Leh district comprises a significantly smaller 44 revenue villages, bringing into focus stark contrasts and sparking debate on administrative balance.

As per the official Gazette notification, the newly created districts include Sham with 27 revenue villages, Changthang with 24 revenue villages, Nubra comprising 30 revenue villages, Zanskar with 26 revenue villages, and Drass with 19 revenue villages.

Earlier, the Union Territory of Ladakh had only two districts, Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil.

As per the 2011 Census, Ladakh has a population of 2.74 lakh, including 140,802 in Kargil and 133,487 in Leh.

Mustafa Haji, a lawyer from Kargil, in a post on X said, “80 revenue villages in just one district!!”

“I would like to understand how this is not ghettoisation of the Muslim majority of Kargil,” he questioned.

CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, while welcoming the creation of new districts, expressed strong resentment over the exclusion of Sankoo Sub Division and Shakar Chiktan Shargole Sub Division.

“This exclusion is deeply unfortunate and cannot be overlooked,” he said.