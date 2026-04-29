Man kills neighbour in Jharkhand's Dumka over witchcraft suspicion, held

RANCHI: A man steeped in deep superstition allegedly beat his neighbour, a 55-year-old woman, to death with a wooden stick, believing she was responsible for his childlessness and other misfortunes.

The accused, Munshi Tudu (35), suspected that the elderly woman, identified as Pakku Hembrom, had cast a spell on him. The incident occurred at Dumrasol village in Dumka on Monday evening.

Police said Munshi, who had been married for about 10 years but remained childless, blamed the woman for his personal setbacks, including his father’s death last year. His wife had reportedly left him, further deepening his suspicions.

According to sources, the woman lived in the same locality and frequently visited Munshi’s house. He allegedly believed her presence brought bad luck and that even seeing her would lead to failure in his efforts.

On the day of the incident, Munshi is said to have lured her to his house on the pretext of a discussion and then assaulted her with a stick, killing her on the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem. Police from Mufassil station, alerted by the village watchman, rushed to the scene and apprehended the accused while he was attempting to flee. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the deceased’s daughter, Maklu Hansda.

“The accused believed the woman was behind several problems in his life. Driven by this belief, he killed her,” Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar said.