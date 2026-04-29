Manipur CM says peace remains prerequisite for development; urges people to remain united in achieving harmony

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said peace remains the foremost prerequisite for development, urging people to remain united in achieving lasting harmony.
Speaking at the inauguration of five infrastructure projects in Langthabal constituency of Imphal West district, he said that since assuming office in February, he has been engaging with MLAs, officials, and members of different communities to work collectively for the restoration of peace in the state.
"Over the last two months and twenty days, I have held extensive interactions with legislators, government officials and community representatives to foster reconciliation and stability.
I have visited both hill and valley regions, including Jiribam, Senapati, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, to hear public grievances and assess local issues," he said.
Calling the recent incidents of violence unfortunate, Singh said those responsible would be identified soon.
He appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and remain vigilant against forces trying to create division.
The chief minister also said development work would continue across all regions, despite existing challenges, and called for cooperation between the people and the government to build a peaceful and progressive Manipur.
During the programme, Singh inaugurated three water supply projects and two community halls in the Langthabal constituency.
Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho praised the CM's outreach efforts, including visits to remote areas such as Jiribam, Senapati and Ukhrul.
He said Singh has adopted a unique approach by personally meeting people from different communities and listening to their concerns.
(With inputs from PTI)