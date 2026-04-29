Manipur CM says peace remains prerequisite for development; urges people to remain united in achieving harmony

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said peace remains the foremost prerequisite for development, urging people to remain united in achieving lasting harmony.

Speaking at the inauguration of five infrastructure projects in Langthabal constituency of Imphal West district, he said that since assuming office in February, he has been engaging with MLAs, officials, and members of different communities to work collectively for the restoration of peace in the state.

"Over the last two months and twenty days, I have held extensive interactions with legislators, government officials and community representatives to foster reconciliation and stability.

I have visited both hill and valley regions, including Jiribam, Senapati, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, to hear public grievances and assess local issues," he said.

Calling the recent incidents of violence unfortunate, Singh said those responsible would be identified soon.