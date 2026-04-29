Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

RANCHI: A Maoist cadre was killed in an early morning encounter with security forces in the Kolhan forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire took place in the remote Rutugutu forests under the Tonto police station area. The identity of the killed Maoist is yet to be confirmed.

Security personnel recovered the body along with weapons and other materials from the site, which were seized for investigation.

According to police sources, the operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a Maoist squad in the hilly forest terrain of Rutugutu. Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the COBRA 209 Battalion were conducting a search operation in the area.

During the operation, suspicious movement was noticed deep inside the forest, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides. Security forces immediately took strategic positions and tightened control over the area.

Police suspect that the squad involved in the encounter may include Maoist commander Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore.

The area has been cordoned off and additional personnel have been placed on high alert. A large-scale combing operation is underway in the surrounding forests, while intermittent exchange of fire continued since morning, creating tension in the region.