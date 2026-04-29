Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 1K crore in Varanasi

LUCKNOW/GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered two strong messages from different parts of the country, combining a sharp political attack on women’s reservation with a development-focused pitch highlighting Sikkim’s success in organic farming.
In Varanasi, he accused opposition parties of blocking the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, while in Gangtok, he described Sikkim as a model for the entire nation.
Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ in Varanasi, Modi said Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK and their allies had “betrayed women once again.” He asserted, “I assure you again that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your reservation is implemented.” Emphasising women’s role, he said,
“When a woman is empowered at home, the entire family becomes stronger. The country also becomes stronger.” Calling “Nari shakti” the strongest pillar of Viksit Bharat, he added, “The mission to make India developed continues unabated.”
Seeking blessings for what he termed a “Mahayagya,” Modi said, “As the Prime Minister of the country and as the MP of Kashi, I seek your blessings for this big goal… The goal is to implement women’s reservation.” The event also focused on women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance, especially with West Bengal voting and Uttar Pradesh elections ahead.
He alleged opposition parties were “family-oriented and family-centric… insecure of women’s power,” fearing women’s leadership in decision-making. Targeting SP, he said earlier it was difficult for daughters to step out, but “today… consequences” are clear for offenders.
He began by paying respects to Shringar Gauri, Maa Annapurna, Maa Vishalakshi and Maa Ganga. During his visit, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 163 projects worth Rs 6,350 crore, including a Signature Bridge and a super-specialty hospital at Kabirchaura, and flagged off trains on the Varanasi–Pune and Ayodhya–Mumbai routes.
In Gangtok, marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood, Modi said, “Sikkim’s organic and natural farming is a model for the entire country,” noting the state declared itself organic ten years ago. Highlighting its richness, he said, that, though it covers less than 1% of India’s area, it holds over 25% of India’s floral diversity, around 500 bird species, and 700 butterfly species, with Kanchenjunga boosting tourism.
Stressing the need for infrastructure, he cited the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, saying it was approved in 2008 but has progressed only recently. “What is being done today could have been done earlier,” he alleged, accusing Congress of ignoring the Northeast. He urged tourists to “keep 5% of your budget for local products,” while promoting eco-wellness and adventure tourism.