Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 1K crore in Varanasi

LUCKNOW/GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered two strong messages from different parts of the country, combining a sharp political attack on women’s reservation with a development-focused pitch highlighting Sikkim’s success in organic farming.

In Varanasi, he accused opposition parties of blocking the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill on women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, while in Gangtok, he described Sikkim as a model for the entire nation.

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ in Varanasi, Modi said Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK and their allies had “betrayed women once again.” He asserted, “I assure you again that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your reservation is implemented.” Emphasising women’s role, he said,

“When a woman is empowered at home, the entire family becomes stronger. The country also becomes stronger.” Calling “Nari shakti” the strongest pillar of Viksit Bharat, he added, “The mission to make India developed continues unabated.”

Seeking blessings for what he termed a “Mahayagya,” Modi said, “As the Prime Minister of the country and as the MP of Kashi, I seek your blessings for this big goal… The goal is to implement women’s reservation.” The event also focused on women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance, especially with West Bengal voting and Uttar Pradesh elections ahead.