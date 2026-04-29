MoEFCC tightens compensatory afforestation norms for illegal forest land use

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has tightened compliance norms related to Penal Compensatory Afforestation (PCA) for violations under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, also known as the Forest Conservation Act, making proof of compliance mandatory before final approval is granted for projects involving the illegal use of forest land.

The Ministry has issued an order directing State governments to furnish verified proof of compliance with Penal Compensatory Afforestation by violators before granting final approval for infrastructure projects that allegedly involved unauthorised use of forest land.

Under the revised requirement, violators must establish that penal afforestation has been completed before receiving final clearance.

At present, several State governments are failing to submit verified reports confirming that new afforestation areas have been created in accordance with the Forest Conservation Act to compensate for diverted forest land.

Instead, States have been submitting undertakings from companies or agencies, resulting in incomplete documentation and delays in project approvals.