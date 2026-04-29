NMC removes 150 MBBS seats per college cap, eases norms

NEW DELHI: In a major policy shift, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the removal of key restrictions on MBBS seat expansion in medical colleges across India.

The decision is expected to substantially increase undergraduate medical seats in the country and improve access to medical education amid rising demand for doctors.

In a gazette notification issued on April 27, the NMC, which regulates medical education in India, amended its 2023 regulations governing new medical colleges and expansion of existing courses.

The major amendment introduced by NMC is the removal of the clause that capped the total number of MBBS seats at 150 per college for those seeking expansion from the 2024–25 academic year. Now, as this clause stands deleted, colleges can seek to increase student intake.