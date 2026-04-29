Oral cancer in men rising in India: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Oral cancer in men, driven largely by persistent tobacco use, is on the rise in India, which is among several G20 countries showing an increasing trend, a recent global analysis by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said.

The study by the ICMR-National Institute of Non-communicable Disease Epidemiology (ICMR-NINE), based on Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022 data across 11 countries, also noted that while cervical cancer cases are declining in India, the overall disease burden remains high.

Published in the Journal of Public Health, the analysis found that India continues to report a high number of breast cancer cases, while trends vary across countries depending on levels of development and healthcare access.

Among the 10 other G20 countries analysed - Argentina, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Australia, Canada, France, Turkey and the US - India recorded an annual increase of about 1.20 per cent in oral cancer cases among men. China (1.10 per cent), Canada (0.94 per cent) and the US (0.57 per cent) also reported rising trends.

Speaking with this paper, Dr Prashant Mathur, Director, ICMR-NINE, said oral cancer remains a serious and persistent public health problem in India, particularly among men.

“The reason is mainly persistent tobacco use, especially smokeless forms such as gutka, paan and khaini, along with alcohol consumption and chewing of betel nut,” he said, adding that such habits are often initiated early and are deeply embedded in social practices.

The study noted that a majority of oral cancer cases in India are diagnosed at advanced stages, underlining the need for early detection to avoid costly and intensive treatment.