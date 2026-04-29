Piprahwa Buddha relics arrive in Ladakh for the first-ever public exposition in India

The Ladakh Police accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, while monks performed special prayers. The Lieutenant Governor offered khataks and prayers on behalf of the people of Ladakh, invoking peace and well being for all.

After the ceremonial reception, the relics were taken in a grand procession to Jivetsal, the designated venue for public exposition beginning on May 1, which marks the 2569th Buddha Purnima.

The event witnessed overwhelming community participation from across Ladakh, reflecting unity, faith and collective reverence, as thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire lined the route to Jivetsal to catch a glimpse of the sacred relics.

Over the years, the Piprahwa relics have been exhibited in several countries, including Thailand, Mongolia, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, drawing global attention and devotion.

In Ladakh, the relics will be available for public veneration at Jivetsal from May 2 to May 10, followed by exposition in Zanskar on May 11 and 12, and thereafter at the Dharma Centre in Leh from May 13 to 14, before being flown back to Delhi on May 15.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ambassadors of various countries, Chief Ministers of Buddhist majority states, and representatives of several Buddhist organisations are expected to visit Leh for the veneration.

The Home Minister will arrive in Leh on a two day visit on Thursday.

After 127 years in colonial possession, a significant collection of associated gems and offerings was repatriated to India in July 2025 from a British family and a private collection.

Plantation drives, placement of flower pots and city wide cleanliness initiatives have been undertaken in mission mode in Leh and other areas to ensure a pleasant, aesthetic and spiritually enriching experience for visitors travelling to Ladakh to catch a glimpse of the relics.