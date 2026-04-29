Rahul Gandhi calls Great Nicobar project 'scam', alleges massive rainforest loss and displacement of tribals

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Great Nicobar project at Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was "one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country". He said the project would entail the axing of millions of trees on 160 sq km of rainforest and called it "destruction dressed in development's language".

In a social media post after visiting Great Nicobar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "I travelled throughout Great Nicobar today. These are the most extraordinary forests I have ever seen in my life. Trees older than memory. Forests that took generations to grow. The people on this island are equally beautiful -- both the Adivasi communities and the settlers -- but they are being robbed of what is rightfully theirs."

"The government calls what it is doing here a 'project'. What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 sq km of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away. This is not development. This is destruction dressed in development's language," he said.