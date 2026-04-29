Rajnath Singh meets with Chinese Defence Minister, discusses LAC peace and West Asia crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Bishkek on Tuesday, with discussions focused on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and broader regional security issues, including the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ conclave, at a time when India and China are working to stabilise and repair strained bilateral ties.

“It was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun during the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek,” Singh said on social media.

According to the Ministry of Defence, both ministers exchanged views on regional and global security developments, with particular attention to the situation in West Asia. It is learnt that they also discussed the LAC situation and emphasised the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Over the past few months, India and China have taken a series of steps to reset ties that were severely strained following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. After multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks, disengagement was achieved at several friction points along the eastern Ladakh border.