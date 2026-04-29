RTI reveals PDP had no polling agents, deepening J&K RS cross-voting row

SRINAGAR: The controversy over alleged cross-voting in the October Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified after an RTI reply revealed that the PDP had not appointed authorised agents, with the ruling NC citing this to accuse PDP MLAs of backing the BJP, while the saffron party countered that NC members had cross-voted in its favour.

On October 24, 2025 RS polls for four vacant seats in J&K was conducted and NC, despite enjoying the backing of 59 members, won only three seats and unexpectedly lost the 4th seat to BJP.

NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar, who contested for the fourth seat, was defeated by BJP’s J&K president Sat Sharma. Sharma secured 32 votes, four more than BJP’s tally of 28 votes, while three votes were declared invalid. Imran polled only 21 votes.

An RTI reply to a query has revealed that PDP, which had three MLAs at time of the Rajya Sabha polls, did not appoint authorised agents for the RS elections.

According to the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of J&K Assembly Secretariat, seven authorised agents were appointed by three political parties, four by the National Conference, two by BJP and one by Congress, to verify votes cast by their respective party members in J&K Assembly.

As per the RTI reply, other than NC, BJP and Congress, no application for appointing counting or authorised agents was received during the RS election.

Under Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, authorised agents are allowed to verify ballots cast by their party’s legislators before they are deposited in the ballot box, a provision intended to ensure adherence to party whips.

After the RTI revelation, NC spokesman and losing RS candidate Imran Nabi Dar alleged that cross voters in J&K Rajya Sabha were exposed.

“Now the question is what made @jkpdp MLAs vote for @BJP4India candidate Sat Sharma. This, after they had promised publicly that they will vote for NC," Imran said in a post on X.