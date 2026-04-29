Scientist writes to Centre as illegal fertiliser tagging triggers strike in Haryana

NEW DELHI: In violation of a Central Government order, fertilizer traders and companies are illegally tagging unnecessary and ineffective agricultural products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers. This practice is causing significant hardship for farmers, who are already facing a fertilizer crisis due to the Iran war and the forecast of deficient rainfall.
To protest this action, the associations of fertilizer, seeds, and pesticide traders observed a one-day strike in Karnal district, Haryana. They are demanding action against wholesale dealers and fertilizer companies for pressuring traders and retailers to sell undesirable agricultural products alongside subsidized fertilizers such as urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP). Supporting this demand, former scientists have written to the government about the illegal tagging of unnecessary products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers by traders and fertilizer corporations.
The retailers’ demands are valid in light of the central government’s previous orders. In November 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued a letter declaring that tagging products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers is illegal, as it raises the cost of fertilizers and causes further hardship to farmers.
Former scientists, including Dr. Virender Singh Lather, a former Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, have called for action against the rampant illegal practices of tagging ineffective products with subsidized fertilizers by traders and companies like IFFCO and KRIBHCO.
"In the overall interest of farmers and Indian agriculture, I am submitting this representation to prohibit the tagging of products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers. Necessary action should be initiated against the defaulter traders and corrupt practices," wrote Dr. Lather in his submission to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the relevant state departments and district agencies.
Protesting traders have also alleged that these companies and wholesale dealers make traders liable for the quality of tagged products if they fail to pass quality tests. They have cited the Uttar Pradesh government's policy, which completely bans the tagging of products alongside subsidized fertilizers.