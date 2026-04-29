Scientist writes to Centre as illegal fertiliser tagging triggers strike in Haryana

The retailers’ demands are valid in light of the central government’s previous orders. In November 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued a letter declaring that tagging products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers is illegal, as it raises the cost of fertilizers and causes further hardship to farmers.

Former scientists, including Dr. Virender Singh Lather, a former Principal Scientist at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, have called for action against the rampant illegal practices of tagging ineffective products with subsidized fertilizers by traders and companies like IFFCO and KRIBHCO.

"In the overall interest of farmers and Indian agriculture, I am submitting this representation to prohibit the tagging of products with centrally sponsored subsidized fertilizers. Necessary action should be initiated against the defaulter traders and corrupt practices," wrote Dr. Lather in his submission to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the relevant state departments and district agencies.

Protesting traders have also alleged that these companies and wholesale dealers make traders liable for the quality of tagged products if they fail to pass quality tests. They have cited the Uttar Pradesh government's policy, which completely bans the tagging of products alongside subsidized fertilizers.