Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

RANCHI: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces early on Wednesday morning in the Tonto police station area of West Singhbhum. The encounter took place while personnel of the COBRA 209 Battalion were out on patrol during an intensive search operation underway in the dense forests of Rutugutu.
According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, personnel from the COBRA 209 Battalion were conducting a search operation in the area. During this operation, suspicious movement was observed deep within the forest, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.
Suspicious movement was observed within the forest during the search operation, following which a brief exchange of fire ensued between the two sides. However, there has been no official confirmation of any major encounter or loss of life or property so far. The security forces immediately took up strategic positions and tightened their control over the area. Keeping potential threats in mind, they have begun formulating their future strategy.
There is a strong belief that the squad involved in the exchange of fire may include Misir Besra—a Maoist commander carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.
Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area, and additional personnel have been placed on high alert. Intensifying the search, a comprehensive combing operation is currently being conducted throughout the surrounding forests. Intermittent exchanges of fire have continued since morning, creating a tense atmosphere across the entire region.
Notably, the Boroi region, surrounded by thick forests and rugged hills, poses significant challenges for security forces conducting operations.
Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu stated that the security forces’ operation is still underway. An intensive search operation is currently being conducted across the entire region, he said.
The SP further added that the troops are advancing with the utmost vigilance. A close watch is being kept on every suspicious movement to prevent any untoward incidents, he said.
Reportedly, following the recent killing of a former Maoist in the Goilkera police station area, concerns regarding a potential surge in insurgent activity in the region had already been raised.
Led by Maoist commander Misir Besra, the organisation remains active in this sector and is attempting to consolidate its foothold.
Security agencies had received intelligence inputs suggesting that Maoists might be attempting to re-mobilise within the Saranda and Kolhan regions. This recent encounter has further substantiated these concerns.
Consequently, a high alert has been declared across the entire area, and close watch is being maintained on every suspicious movement.
Notably, a handful of Maoists who are still present in the Saranda and Kolhan forests of West Singhbhum have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid detection by security forces. To prevent police from reaching the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs has been laid around them.
Despite the fact that Maoists have planted IEDs across the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.