Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

RANCHI: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces early on Wednesday morning in the Tonto police station area of West Singhbhum. The encounter took place while personnel of the COBRA 209 Battalion were out on patrol during an intensive search operation underway in the dense forests of Rutugutu.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, personnel from the COBRA 209 Battalion were conducting a search operation in the area. During this operation, suspicious movement was observed deep within the forest, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.

Suspicious movement was observed within the forest during the search operation, following which a brief exchange of fire ensued between the two sides. However, there has been no official confirmation of any major encounter or loss of life or property so far. The security forces immediately took up strategic positions and tightened their control over the area. Keeping potential threats in mind, they have begun formulating their future strategy.

There is a strong belief that the squad involved in the exchange of fire may include Misir Besra—a Maoist commander carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.