Storms, heavy rains batter northeast, cause widespread damage

GUWAHATI: Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, have wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast.

All schools in Mizoram’s Aizawl, Serchhip, Lunglei, Hnahthial, and Lawngtlai districts remained closed on Wednesday. Schools in Aizawl, Serchhip, and Lunglei were also closed on Tuesday.

Authorities ordered the closure of schools as a safety measure, as rains and winds continued to lash the state. Landslides and rockfalls are common in Mizoram during the rainy season.

Officials said over 70 houses, along with several schools, government buildings, and church halls, were damaged due to storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Adjoining Tripura also recorded extensive damage during this period.

In a situation report, the State Emergency Operation Centre said over 1,500 houses were damaged, 271 of them severely or completely. Two persons were injured, but no deaths were reported.

Altogether, 129 electric poles were damaged, while fallen trees blocked several roads. All eight districts of the state—Dhalai, Gomati, Khowai, North Tripura, Sepahijala, South Tripura, Unakoti, and West Tripura—were affected.

In Meghalaya, the administrations of East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills districts issued a weather advisory two days ago, advising residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tripura and Meghalaya, and an orange alert for Assam and Mizoram for Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in these states.

The IMD also issued red and orange alerts for Tripura for Thursday, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the state.

The IMD cautioned that the rains and storms might uproot trees and cause waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. It advised people to stay alert, follow traffic advisories, and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.