UNESCO, Sikkim govt partner to document Ru-Soam engineering practices

NEW DELHI: UNESCO has partnered with the Sikkim government to document the indigenous engineering heritage of cane bridges, also known as Ru-Soam, in the Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve in the state.

Crafted by the Lepcha community from locally available materials such as bamboo, cane, and wood, this engineering practice reflects a sophisticated understanding of ecological balance and structural resilience.

The project will systematically document and analyse the environmental and engineering principles of the Ru-Soam cane bridges through field research, community consultations, and technical assessments. It will examine the durability, sustainability, and design features of these structures, while assessing their relevance for contemporary climate adaptation, disaster recovery, and resilient infrastructure planning. The study will culminate in a comprehensive report exploring how indigenous engineering knowledge can inform modern approaches to infrastructure in disaster-prone areas.

“Through a systematic study of the environmental and engineering principles of Ru-Soam, the initiative aims to explore how these time-tested practices can inform contemporary approaches to climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction,” read a statement issued by UNESCO on Wednesday.

It will also bring this engineering approach into global scientific and environmental discussions, supporting its integration into contemporary transdisciplinary knowledge cooperation, it added.

The Lepcha community holds a deep cultural and spiritual connection to nature. Their bridge-building practices reflect indigenous communities’ needs and understanding of diverse environments and structural mechanics. Led by skilled community members who transmit knowledge orally across generations, these practices demonstrate careful stewardship of natural resources and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

The resilience of these structures was notably demonstrated during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of October 2023, when several cane bridges withstood the impact of the event and continued to provide critical connectivity to remote areas.

“This partnership underscores the importance of collaborative approaches to generate knowledge that is both locally grounded and globally relevant. This is especially critical for Sikkim, given its vulnerability to climate change and disaster risks, reinforcing the need to integrate indigenous knowledge with modern scientific solutions for a more resilient future,” said Sandeep Tambe, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Sikkim.

Dr. Benno Böer, Programme Specialist and Chief of Section, Natural Sciences, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, said that the Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve reminds us that human communities depend on and can live in harmony with nature.

“The Ru-Soam cane bridges are not relics of the past; they are living expressions of engineering ingenuity. These community-rooted knowledge systems show us that resilience is strongest when it grows from place, memory, and collective wisdom,” he said.