Army's Exercise PRAGATI to bring nearly a dozen nations together in major Act-East outreach

NEW DELHI: In one of its largest multinational exercises on home soil, the Indian Army will next month host contingents from nearly a dozen countries in Meghalaya for the maiden edition of Exercise PRAGATI (Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region), in a significant military outreach under India’s Act East policy.

The two-week exercise, scheduled from 18 to 31 May at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, will span India’s immediate neighbourhood, including Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka and wider Southeast Asia, bringing together armies from the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos, among other participating countries.

Though the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) announced the exercise earlier this week, sources in the defence establishment said its real significance lies in it being a follow-through of sustained strategic engagement under ASEAN-led platforms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

The exercise comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen strategic partnerships across Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific amid intensifying geopolitical competition and China’s expanding regional footprint.

The choice of Meghalaya is equally significant, with the Northeast increasingly central to India’s Act East strategy as a geographic bridge for deeper connectivity, military engagement and strategic outreach to Southeast Asia.