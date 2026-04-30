CISCE declares ICSE, ISC 2026 results; overall pass percentage above 99% as girls outperform boys

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) results for 2026, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99%.

According to an official statement, the ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13%, with girls achieving 99.48% and boys 98.81%.

The ICSE (Class X) results also showed strong performance, with an overall pass percentage of 99.18%. Girls secured a pass rate of 99.46%, while boys recorded 98.93%.

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations, continuing the trend of higher pass percentages among female students.

The Northern region recorded the highest participation in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In terms of performance, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in the ISC (Class XII) examinations with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the ICSE (Class X) examinations, the Western region led with a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, closely followed by the Southern region at 99.81 per cent.

The declaration marks a significant academic milestone for over 3.6 lakh students across India and abroad. Candidates can access their results through the official CISCE websites and the DigiLocker platform, while schools may download detailed tabulation registers via the CISCE CAREERS Portal.

While announcing the results, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, stated: "The declaration of results represents not just an academic outcome, but a reflection of the dedication, perseverance, and resilience demonstrated by our students. Each learner's journey is unique, and these results mark an important step in their continued pursuit of excellence.

The ISC examination saw participation from 1,553 schools, with 103,316 candidates, comprising 54,118 boys (52.38%) and 49,198 girls (47.62%).

The ICSE examination was conducted across 2,957 schools, with 258,721 candidates appearing, including 137,503 boys (53.15%) and 121,218 girls (46.85%).

The ISC examination covered 45 written subjects, including 13 Indian languages, 2 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages, while ICSE offered a broader spectrum of 67 subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and 1 classical language.