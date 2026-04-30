Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in money laundering case after ED says 'no objection'

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Vinesh Chandel, director of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on April 13 in a suspected money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal of the Patiala House Court issued the order, observing that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose Chandel’s bail.

"The learned Senior counsel for the applicant has referred to PMLA Section 45 and has submitted that in the present case, the learned Special Public Prosecutor has been given the opportunity to oppose the bail, but he has not done so, and hence the twin conditions won't be applicable in this case," the Court said.

The ED said that Chandel, one of the founders and a 33 per cent shareholder of PAC Consulting Private Limited, is being investigated for a money-laundering case under PMLA.