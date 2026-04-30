ECI rolls out QR code security system to secure vote-counting centres, prevent unauthorised access

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system aimed at enhancing security and preventing unauthorised access to vote counting centres during upcoming elections.

The new system will come into effect on May 4, 2026, coinciding with the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. It will also be implemented during by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states.

According to the Commission, the initiative has been introduced through the ECINET platform and is part of a broader push toward modernising electoral processes. The QR-based identity system will be adopted in all future Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, as well as by-elections.

The move is among more than 30 electoral reforms and administrative measures introduced by the ECI over the past year. These include the rollout of standardised QR-enabled identity cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

To ensure robust security, a three-tier verification mechanism will be enforced at counting centres. At the first and second levels, Photo Identity Cards issued by the Returning Officer will undergo manual checks. At the third and innermost layer near the counting hall, access will only be granted after successful QR code authentication.