India and Italy boost defence ties; exchange military cooperation plan for 2026-27

NEW DELHI: India and Italy on Thursday strengthened defence ties during Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto’s visit to New Delhi, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart exchanging a military cooperation plan for 2026-27.

The discussions focused on expanding strategic, maritime and defence-industrial cooperation.

Sources said Rajnath Singh raised India’s concerns over transfer of defence technologies to Pakistan.

“It was made very clear that India expects sensitive defence technologies not to find their way to Pakistan,” a source said.

According to a government statement, both sides discussed collaboration in advanced defence technologies and potential joint industrial projects under India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Italy’s defence cooperation framework.

Italy is also part of the UK-Japan-Italy Tempest sixth-generation fighter programme, which India is closely watching.