Iran war: Air India Express resumes Doha flights; IndiGo to restart services from May 1

NEW DELHI: Air India Express on Thursday resumed flight services to Doha and Bahrain, while IndiGo will restart its Doha operations from Friday, signalling a gradual return to normalcy in air connectivity between India and the Middle East after recent disruptions.

Flight operations in the West Asia were severely disrupted following unrest that began on February 28.

Air India Express, in a statement, said it reinstated its operations to Qatar and Bahrain on Thursday. Flights from Kochi and Kozhikode to Doha, as well as from Kannur and Kozhikode to Bahrain, have resumed.

The airline also said it is operating additional flights to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

“Flights have resumed from major Indian metros and regional gateways including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi,” the statement said.

IndiGo said it will reinstate its regular schedule of over 60 weekly flights to Doha from seven cities, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi and Mumbai, from Friday (May 1).

“As a key transit point, Doha plays a vital role in connecting India to important international markets, and IndiGo’s restored operations will offer affordable and convenient travel options to customers flying to the city,” the airline said in a statement, adding that passengers travelling from Qatar to various cities in India would also benefit.