Mastermind in Bihar government officer’s murder killed in encounter in Bhagalpur

PATNA: After a senior government officer’s murder and injuries to another at the Sultanganj municipal corporation office in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening, the main accused, Ramdhani Yadav, was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday.

Yadav was the husband of deputy chairperson Neelam Devi. Police said he planned the shooting inside the civic office, where executive officer Krishna Bhushan Kumar was killed and chairman Raj Kumar was critically injured.

Senior police officer Pramod Kumar Yadav said the encounter happened when a team went to recover weapons linked to the crime. “We faced indiscriminate firing,” he said.

According to police, Yadav’s associates opened fire to free him. Yadav also fired using a pistol. Police returned fire in self-defence, and he later died in hospital.

Three officers, including DSP Navneet Kumar, Inspector Mrityunjay Kumar and Inspector Parmeshwar, were injured in the encounter. Police arrested two other accused. One is Yadav’s relative. Both have criminal records, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, masked men entered the chairman’s chamber and opened fire. Krishna Bhushan Kumar was shot when he resisted. The chairman was rushed to Patna for treatment.

Preliminary inquiry suggests a dispute over tender allocation between the chairperson and the deputy chairperson. The CM announced Rs 25 lakh aid and state honours for the officer.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged political links and said, “The accused had protection.”