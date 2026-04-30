Nepal Airlines apologises after map shows J&K, Ladakh as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines on Thursday issued an apology after wrongly displaying Indian territories in its map, saying the representation did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

The airline said it removed the post as it contained “cartographic inaccuracies” that did not reflect its official position. In a post on X, it stated:

“We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy. We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused.”

The controversy erupted on Wednesday after the airline’s social media handle shared a route map in which the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were shown as part of Pakistan’s territory. The image quickly went viral on X and Facebook, drawing criticism from Indian users. Soon, the hashtag #BoycottNepalAirlines began trending, with users urging the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Aviation Ministry to lodge a diplomatic protest with Nepal.