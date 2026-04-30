NTA announces dates for UGC-NET exams, issues advisory on NEET-UG exam biometrics

New Delhi: New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the first University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams for 2026 for 85 subjects from June 22 to June 30. The submission of application forms for the exam has commenced online.

Clearing of the UGC-NET exam is mandatory for the following - awarding of the Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor; appointment as Assistant Profession and admission to Ph.D; and admission to Ph.D only in Indian universities and colleges.

An official release from NTA said the online registration portal for submission of forms was opened on April 29. The deadline for submission of forms as well as payment of exam fee is May 20 (up to 11.50 pm). The period for correction of any information furnished in the online application form is from May 22 to May 24 (upto 11.50 pm).

The release added that the announcement of the city where the candidate can take up the exam will be announced by June 10 and the admit card can be downloaded by June 15. The date of release of the answer keys will be announced on the website, it added.

In a statement issued in connection with the UGC-NET exam, the UGC said that it has introduced Statistics as well as Forestry as additional subjects in the June 2026 exams. The syllabus for both of them are available on the UGC-NET website, it added.

These additions have been made based on the recommendations of an expert committee during its 597th meeting held on April 18, it added.