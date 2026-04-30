'PM has every intention of delaying caste census,' says Congress as it flags 1-year wait for details

Ramesh pointed out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to the Prime Minister on April 16, 2023, demanding an up-to-date caste census as part of the regular Census.

He also said that on April 28, 2024, in a television interview to News18 Network, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress demand, saying it reflected “urban naxal” thinking.

Ramesh said the Prime Minister owed an apology to the Congress leadership for the remark and also an explanation for what he called a reversal in stance after announcing a caste census on April 30, 2025.

He said a full year has passed but details on implementation are still not available, and there has been no dialogue with Opposition parties, state governments or experts on the subject.

Ramesh further said that Congress president Kharge wrote again to the Prime Minister on May 5, 2025, but the letter was not acknowledged. He said the issues raised in that communication remain valid.

He added that the matter has become even more relevant after the recently concluded special session of Parliament, where, according to him, it appeared that the Prime Minister intends to delay the caste census.