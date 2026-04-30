PM Modi addresses Heads of Mission Conference, focus on future diplomacy

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs held the 11th Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference from April 28 to April 30, 2026, at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa, New Delhi, focusing on “Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the conference on Thursday and gave guidance on advancing India’s interests abroad, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered the inaugural address earlier.

Heads of Mission took part in discussions and exercises on geopolitical developments, emerging technologies, trade, technology and tourism, and future diplomacy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Presentations were made to the Prime Minister on future-ready diplomacy, promotion of the 3Ts (trade, technology and tourism) and the amplification of the Bharat story. The Prime Minister also heard insights from Heads of Missions, and perspectives from senior and young diplomats on strengthening India’s global engagement.”

“The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts and ideas and provided guidance on India’s diplomatic engagement in order to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.