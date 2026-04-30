PM Modi to make brief stop in UAE before heading to Europe

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened geopolitical churn in West Asia and shifting global energy dynamics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a stopover in the UAE in mid-May en route to a four-nation European tour. The visit highlights the growing strategic importance of India-UAE ties at a time of regional uncertainty.

The planned stopover comes months after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India in January and follows sustained high-level engagement between the two countries.

In April, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had both travelled to the UAE, signalling New Delhi’s continued diplomatic outreach to the Gulf nation.

During his meeting with the UAE President, Doval had reviewed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed regional security and energy concerns.

The talks, attended by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflected shared anxieties over regional stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, including uncertainty around US-Iran engagements and disruptions in the key energy corridor of Strait of Hormuz.

Jaishankar’s visit reinforced the growing salience in bilateral ties despite a complex and evolving regional landscape. India’s outreach had also extended to Saudi Arabia, highlighting a broader effort to maintain balance and secure strategic interests across the Gulf.