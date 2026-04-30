Punjab Police bust ISI-linked espionage modules using CCTV to spy on military sites

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police busted two separate ISI-backed modules that used high-tech, China-made CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to handlers in Pakistan.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said one module was busted by Counter Intelligence Jalandhar with the arrest of an operative and recovery of a China-made CCTV camera, a USB-connected solar plate and 4G-enabled equipment. The second module was dismantled by Kapurthala Police in a joint operation with a central agency, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of four mobile phones linked to foreign handlers, along with a SIM-based CCTV camera and a WiFi set.

Yadav said the modules were strategically installing SIM-based and solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including defence establishments, and transmitting live footage through mobile applications.

“These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring,” he said.

The accused arrested in the Counter Intelligence operation has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Sahanke village in Ferozepur. In the second operation, Kapurthala Police arrested Sona from Dona Mattar and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu from Chhanga Khurd, both in Ferozepur.