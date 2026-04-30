Rahul Gandhi calls for organisational reforms at Congress workshop in Dharamsala

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for organisational reforms and stronger grassroots engagement while addressing a 10-day training workshop for district presidents in Dharamsala.

The workshop, held under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aimed to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure and was attended by 62 office-bearers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting ideological differences with the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress stands for unity, integrity and inclusiveness, and urged leaders to focus on public service and increase engagement with people.

He said dedicated district-level workers could rise to higher positions, including the Rajya Sabha, and stressed the need for organisational changes to adapt to the evolving political landscape.