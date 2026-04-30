Raipur Diary | Girls outperform boys in Chhattisgarh state board exams

Girls outperform boys in state board exams
Girls continued to maintain a dominant lead in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The data revealed a major upward trend in academic performance compared to previous years. In the higher secondary exam, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.04%. Out of the 2,44,453 students who appeared, 2,02,549 passed. Girls recorded a pass rate of 86.04%, while boys’ performance stood at 78.86%. For the high school exams, girls again outperformed, with an 81.03% pass rate compared to 72.27% for boys. The overall pass percentage was 77.15%.
Ex-IPS officer’s honour and rank restored
The BJP has restored the honour and rank of former 1988-batch IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, known for his tenacity and professional grit, nearly six years after he was demoted by the previous Bhupesh Baghel administration. The state cabinet overturned the 2019 decision that rolled back the promotions of Mukesh Gupta. By setting aside the previous government’s order, the cabinet has ensured that Mukesh Gupta will now be officially recognised as a “Retired Director General (DG)” rather than an ADG, entitling him to all retrospective benefits and arrears. The case of Mukesh Gupta remained a point of intense legal and political friction.
Anil Agarwal reiterates safety protocols at plant
After the boiler explosion in Chhattisgarh, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, broke his silence on what he described as the “most challenging period” of his life, drawing a poignant parallel between the earlier loss of his son Agnivesh and the recent demise of 25 workers at the Vedanta power plant. Agrawal emphasised that the plant followed the highest safety and security protocols. He clarified that the operation and maintenance of the plant were entrusted to NGSL, a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and General Electric. The company provided financial assistance of Rs 35 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 15 lakh to those injured.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com