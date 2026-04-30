Raipur Diary | Girls outperform boys in Chhattisgarh state board exams

Girls outperform boys in state board exams

Girls continued to maintain a dominant lead in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The data revealed a major upward trend in academic performance compared to previous years. In the higher secondary exam, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.04%. Out of the 2,44,453 students who appeared, 2,02,549 passed. Girls recorded a pass rate of 86.04%, while boys’ performance stood at 78.86%. For the high school exams, girls again outperformed, with an 81.03% pass rate compared to 72.27% for boys. The overall pass percentage was 77.15%.

Ex-IPS officer’s honour and rank restored

The BJP has restored the honour and rank of former 1988-batch IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, known for his tenacity and professional grit, nearly six years after he was demoted by the previous Bhupesh Baghel administration. The state cabinet overturned the 2019 decision that rolled back the promotions of Mukesh Gupta. By setting aside the previous government’s order, the cabinet has ensured that Mukesh Gupta will now be officially recognised as a “Retired Director General (DG)” rather than an ADG, entitling him to all retrospective benefits and arrears. The case of Mukesh Gupta remained a point of intense legal and political friction.