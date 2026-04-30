Ramky Estates gets Rs 600 crore SWAMIH fund to take over Skylark Builders' stalled Bengaluru projects

Ramky Estates & Farms (REFL) has received Rs 600 crore from the government-backed SWAMIH Fund, as the Ramky Group’s real estate arm takes over stalled residential projects from Skylark Builders in Bengaluru, covering 4.3 million sq ft.

The projects have an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, with a cost to complete of around Rs 1,500 crore. To support execution and ensure delivery momentum, funding of about Rs 600 crore has been secured from the SWAMIH Fund.

Launched in November 2019, the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) was set up to provide last-mile funding to residential projects stuck due to financial stress and other issues. The Fund, managed by SBICAP Ventures, has unlocked over Rs 37,400 crore across 127 projects, sanctioned more than Rs 14,800 crore in capital and enabled customer collections of Rs 10,470 crore, as per government data.

The developments, now branded as Ramky Lumina in Electronic City and Ramky Fortuna in Whitefield, together span approximately 4.3 million sq. ft with Lumina comprising around 7 lakh sq. ft. and Fortuna about 1 million sq. ft. The takeover of Lumina was completed in June 2025, followed by Fortuna in March 2026.