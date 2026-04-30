Retired Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal appointed as President of National Company Law Tribunal

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice (Retd) Anupinder Singh Grewal has been appointed President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

He succeeds Justice (Retd) Ramalingam Sudhakar, who served as NCLT President from November 1, 2021, and demitted office earlier this year. Grewal has been appointed for a period of five years or until he attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier, following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Grewal began his legal practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1992. He served as Assistant Advocate General for the Punjab government from 1995 to 1997, Deputy Advocate General from 1997 to 2002, Senior Deputy Advocate General from 2002 to 2005, and later as Additional Advocate General.

In 2007, he was appointed Central Government Counsel, and in 2009, he was designated Senior Panel Counsel to represent the Union of India before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. During this period, he handled significant constitutional, service, arbitration, and public law matters. He was also appointed amicus curiae by the High Court in several important cases, including those concerning the validity of judicial orders pronounced without reasons or signatures.

On September 25, 2014, Grewal was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court later that year and was sworn in as a permanent judge on May 20, 2016. He was subsequently transferred back to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he resumed charge on October 5, 2016. He retired on March 10, 2026.

Over the course of his judicial career, Grewal delivered judgments and initiated suo motu proceedings that focused on police accountability, social justice, and administrative fairness, often placing the concerns of vulnerable groups at the centre of the law.

Born on March 10, 1964, Grewal studied at St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and completed his ISC from Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, in 1982. He earned a B.A. (Hons) in History and an M.A. in History from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, in 1985 and 1987, respectively, and obtained his LL.B. degree from the University of Delhi in 1992.

His father retired as Chief Engineer in the Punjab PWD (B&R), and his maternal grandfather was an IAS officer.