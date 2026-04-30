Special court denies bail to key accused in Zubeen Garg death case

GUWAHATI: A special fast-track court in Guwahati on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg, citing the possibility that he might flee.

Special Fast-Track Court Judge Sharmila Bhuyan denied bail to Mahanta, who was the chief organiser of the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore.

Garg (52), who had travelled to the country to take part in the festival, died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year.

“The court observed that his (Mahanta’s) conduct after the incident was very poor. Instead of helping Zubeen, he left for Malaysia. He was brought back following the issuance of a look-out notice,” Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters outside the court complex.

He further stated that the prosecution argued Mahanta might abscond if granted bail.

“The court heard the matter patiently and passed the order after considering the submissions made by both sides. We are happy with the order,” Kamar added.

Mahanta had applied for bail on April 10, months after his arrest and a day after the Assam Assembly elections concluded.

Reacting to the denial of bail on social media, the late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, wrote, “We have full faith in God, in the country’s system, and in the prayers, blessings, and cooperation of the people…”

Altogether, seven persons have been arrested in connection with Garg’s death. Apart from Mahanta, the others include Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma; his cousin, DSP Sandipan Garg; bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; singer Amritprabha Mahanta; and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya. All of them are currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that Garg was murdered. “It was a case of plain and simple murder,” he had told the state Assembly. “One person murdered him, and others assisted,” he further alleged.

However, Singapore authorities ruled out murder. In a judgment, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda stated that the singer had “drowned accidentally.” Singapore General Hospital also cited drowning as the cause of death.