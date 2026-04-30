Supreme Court reserves order on Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in defamation row

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera. The case stems from a criminal investigation initiated by the Assam Police following Khera’s public allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As reported by Bar and Bench, a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar concluded the hearing after listening to extensive arguments from both Khera’s counsel and the representatives of the Assam Police.

The controversy ignited during a press conference where Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets in the United States and UAE. Khera’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that the case is a textbook example of political malice. Singhvi contended that Khera’s statements, even if disputed, would at most constitute defamation, a bailable offense, rather than the more severe charges of forgery and public mischief invoked by the state.