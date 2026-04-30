Tribal languages removed from Jharkhand teachers' eligibility exam; BJP slams move

RANCHI: The BJP has termed the passing of the new rules for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) during the Cabinet meeting held on April 28 an “injustice” to millions of people in the state.

Former Health Minister and BJP state vice president Bhanu Pratap Shahi, while talking to media persons at BJP headquarters in Ranchi, said that by formulating these new rules, the future of five million Bhojpuri and Magahi speakers in Palamu has been trifled with.

Notably, in a recent Cabinet decision, Nagpuri has been identified as a regional language for Palamu and Garhwa districts, while locals have been demanding the inclusion of Magahi and Bhojpuri in the list.

Shahi asserted that the people of Palamu and Garhwa are the indigenous inhabitants of those areas; yet, by labelling Bhojpuri and Magahi as “external languages”, lakhs of youths have been deprived of the opportunity to appear for the JTET.

Similarly, in Godda and neighbouring districts, there is a large indigenous population who speak Angika and Maithili, Shahi further noted.

This issue has sparked immense outrage among the people across the entire Palamu division. Consequently, this government—along with its constituent parties—will inevitably face the wrath of public.