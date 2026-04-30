Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off direct Vande Bharat service between Srinagar-Jammu

SRINAGAR: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the first direct 20-coach Vande Bharat train service from Jammu Tawi railway station to Srinagar, linking the Kashmir Valley with the national rail network

Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Satpal Sharma and Ghulam Ali Khatana were present on the occasion.

The direct train service will now provide modern and rapid connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir. With the start of Srinagar-Jammu rail services, passengers would be able to travel directly from Srinagar to Jammu without interruptions.

The direct rail service will provide a reliable, affordable and all-weather transport option, reducing dependence on the frequently disrupted Srinagar-Jammu national highway as well as boost tourism and trade activities.

The train service will be operated through two pairs of trains (26401/26402 and 26403/26404).

Train No. 26401/26402 will run six days a week, with the exception of Tuesdays. It will depart from Jammu Tawi at 06:20 am and arrive in Srinagar at 11:10 am.

On its return journey, it will depart from Srinagar at 2:00 pm (14:00 hrs) and reach Jammu Tawi at 6:50 pm (18:50 hrs).

The second train—Train No. 26403/26404—will also run six days a week, with the exception of Wednesdays. Departing from Srinagar at 8:00 am, it will arrive in Jammu at 12:40 pm; on its return journey, it will depart from Jammu at 1:20 pm(13:20 hrs).

This train will make scheduled stops at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) station in Reasi and Banihal.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, the Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience.

“It features amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based information system, and comfortable rotating seats. This service will not only reduce travel time but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism,” he said.

The expansion of the train service to Srinagar will not only benefit local commuters but will also make travel smoother and more pleasant for tourists visiting Kashmir and devotees traveling to Vaishno Devi.