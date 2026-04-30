Vietnam President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

NEW DELHI: Vietnamese President To Lam will undertake a three-day visit to India from May 5 to 7, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence, trade and critical technologies amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and global trade disruptions.

To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit next week. This will be his first state visit to India since assuming the presidency earlier this month.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lam are scheduled to hold wide-range of talks focusing on advancing the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on trade, defence cooperation and critical technologies.

Announcing his visit, External Affairs Ministry said the Vietnamese leader will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 6.

“Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a statement.