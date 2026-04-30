Vietnam President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

NEW DELHI: Vietnamese President To Lam will undertake a three-day visit to India from May 5 to 7, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence, trade and critical technologies amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and global trade disruptions.
To Lam, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will lead a high-level delegation of ministers and top executives during his state visit next week. This will be his first state visit to India since assuming the presidency earlier this month.
During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lam are scheduled to hold wide-range of talks focusing on advancing the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on trade, defence cooperation and critical technologies.
Announcing his visit, External Affairs Ministry said the Vietnamese leader will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 6.
“Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a statement.
The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional security developments, including the situations in West Asia and the South China Sea, where tensions have risen due to increased Chinese military activity and competing territorial claims.
The South China Sea remains a focal point of regional tension, where China’s expansive territorial claims over the resource-rich waters face persistent challenges from nations including Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brunei. In response, India has joined the international community in advocating for a peaceful resolution to these disputes, emphasizing adherence to international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
A central pillar of the bilateral relationship is the deepening of maritime defense cooperation. Building on momentum from the previous year—which saw the signing of an agreement on submarine search and rescue and a letter of intent to bolster defense industry collaboration—maritime security is expected to dominate upcoming discussions. These strategic dialogues will involve high-level engagements, as President Droupadi Murmu and other Indian leaders are scheduled to meet with President Lam during his official visit.
The timing of this visit is particularly significant, marking the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Modi’s 2016 visit to Vietnam.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this high-level engagement is designed to inject fresh momentum into an already robust bilateral relationship, aimed at uncovering new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.