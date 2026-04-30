West Asia crisis may trigger supply shock, push inflation higher: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing West Asia crisis could trigger a supply shock for the Indian economy and fuel inflation if disruptions in oil supplies persist, according to its monthly economic review for April.

The ministry said damage to oil and gas production and supply infrastructure in the Gulf region could take several months to repair.

It noted: “Repairing the damage to the oil and gas production/supply infrastructure in the Gulf region may take several months. If such a gradual recovery is not supported by a good kharif output (a weather shock /below normal monsoon as predicted by the IMD - possible El Nino conditions), it is likely that the price shock felt at the headline inflation might spill over to the core measure through the cost-push channel.”

The report said that if a delayed recovery in global oil supplies coincides with a weak kharif season due to below-normal monsoon conditions, inflationary pressures could intensify. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of El Nino conditions, which may result in lower rainfall across several regions.