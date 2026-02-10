Five of family found dead in Mathura, mass suicide suspected

MATHURA: A couple and their three minor children were found dead inside their home in Mathura's Khapparpur village on Tuesday, police said as they suspect it to be a case of mass suicide.

Police have also found a suicide note and a message written on a wall besides a video made by the patriarch of the family, the police said.

Details about the contents of the suicide note and the video were not immediately known.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32 and their three minor children -- two daughters and a son.

"They were found dead inside a room of their house," he said.

The police said they received information about the incident from Manish Kumar's brother.

When the children didn't come out in the morning to play, Manish's brother went inside the house after jumping the wall and broke open the door, and found his family members dead.

He was accompanied by other villagers, the SSP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))