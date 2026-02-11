BJP corporator Ritu Tawde elected Mumbai's mayor; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi becomes deputy mayor

MUMBAI: BJP corporator Ritu Tawde was elected mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi became the deputy mayor.

Both Tawde and Ghadi were elected unopposed in a special meeting of the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the election process was completed at the BMC headquarters, Tawde took charge as the 78th mayor of Mumbai amid sloganeering from both the ruling and opposition party corporators.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, were present during the ceremony.

They congratulated the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor.

Tawade is a corporator from Ward 132, while Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic elections.

In the absence of an elected general body, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had been overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the civic corporation since March 2022.