Vedanta’s Nand Ghar rolls out AI powered anaemia screening for children in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Vedanta Group’s flagship social initiative Nand Ghar has launched a non invasive, AI enabled anaemia screening programme for young children at its smart Anganwadi centres in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, aiming to strengthen early detection and treatment of the condition at the grassroots level.

The initiative seeks to address childhood anaemia, one of India’s most persistent public health challenges, which disproportionately affects young children and women and poses long term risks to physical growth, cognitive development, learning outcomes and overall wellbeing.

The programme uses advanced bloodless and prick free screening technology, eliminating the fear and discomfort associated with needles and making the process child friendly for children aged between two and six years.

The screenings are supported by AI enabled data tools that allow real time tracking and early risk identification, ensuring that children diagnosed with anaemia are promptly referred to the public health system for treatment.

The first phase of the rollout covers Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, with 531 Nand Ghars in Odisha and 262 in Chhattisgarh included.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of National Family Health Survey 5 data, which shows that more than 67% of Indian children under the age of five are affected by anaemia.

Shashi Arora, CEO of Nand Ghar, said that taking specialised screening camps directly to underserved communities would help make early detection routine rather than exceptional.

In addition to technology driven screening, the programme follows a holistic approach aligned with the national Anaemia Mukt Bharat and POSHAN 2.0 missions. It combines nutrition counselling for caregivers, WASH awareness and behaviour change communication to ensure that identification of anaemia leads to sustained health outcomes.

“We are committed to tackling critical health challenges affecting children in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Industrial progress and community wellbeing go hand in hand,” said Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium.