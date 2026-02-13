One-year-old child among six trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

RANCHI: The menace of wild elephant attacks continues in Jharkhand as six more people were trampled to death by a herd of elephants at Gondwar village under Churchu Block in Hazaribagh early in the morning on Friday.

According to locals, the herd of five elephants first damaged the entrance gate of the house and attacked people sleeping inside, creating havoc among the villagers.

The deceased individuals range between age groups from one-year-old children to over 50 years old, including Suman Kumari (26), Dhaneshwar Ram (52), Suraj Ram (50), Savita Devi (25), and two young children, Anurag Ram (1) and Sanjana Kumari (3 months).

All of them were sleeping in their homes at the time of the incident.

Suraj Ram, Savita Devi, Anurag Ram, and Sanjana Kumari belong to the same family.

According to villagers the elephants are roaming in the area, posing a constant threat to their lives and property. They have also demanded immediate compensation and a permanent solution for them.

Notably, a herd of elephants have been roaming in the area for a month.

The Forest Department had been periodically alerting people about the situation.

Confirming the incident, DFO Eastern Forest Division Vikas Kumar Ujjwal said that, considering the aggressiveness of the elephant herd, they have sought permission to tranquillise them.